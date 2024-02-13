Precision Optics (POCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POCI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Precision Optics has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.