Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.