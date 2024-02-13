Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.
Several research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
