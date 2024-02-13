Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,334,000 after acquiring an additional 213,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.