Riverpark Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $722.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.