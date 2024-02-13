Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $106.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

