Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seaboard by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 75.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,563.95 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,080.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

