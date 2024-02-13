Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUYA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 235.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 770,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.55. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

