SFL (SFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 10.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SFL by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

