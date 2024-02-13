Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.1 %

TKO opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.24. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.