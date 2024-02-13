Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,889 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TCOM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.