Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,125 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.50.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

About UMH Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

