Spire Wealth Management Acquires 259 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

