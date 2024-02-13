Spire Wealth Management Buys 102 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

