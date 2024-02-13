Spire Wealth Management Buys 983 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4,356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.51%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

