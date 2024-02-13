Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 76.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,589 shares of company stock valued at $42,239,600. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $215.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.66. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $294.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

