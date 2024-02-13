Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. Analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SGML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

