Spire Wealth Management Has $30,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.