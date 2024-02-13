Spire Wealth Management Has $46,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

