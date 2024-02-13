Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 513 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEU. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:LEU opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

