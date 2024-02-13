Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

