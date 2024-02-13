Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,169,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,574,000 after buying an additional 1,667,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.