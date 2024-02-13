Spire Wealth Management Sells 697 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PSI opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

