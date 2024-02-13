Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $73,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.