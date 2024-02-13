State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NRG opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

