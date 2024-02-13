State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPT opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

