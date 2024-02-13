State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 457 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.