State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,474.45 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,533.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,696.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.