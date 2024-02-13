State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AECOM worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 25.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,669,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AECOM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

