State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.75 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AES worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 2.6 %

AES opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. AES’s payout ratio is -78.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

