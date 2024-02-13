State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.08 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equitable worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Natixis bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

