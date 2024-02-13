State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.47 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Graco worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

