State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Globe Life stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Read Our Latest Report on GL

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.