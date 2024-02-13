State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.81 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

