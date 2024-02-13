State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.16 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Watsco worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Watsco by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Watsco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $410.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

