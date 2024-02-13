State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 561,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LYV opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.