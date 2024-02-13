State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.32 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $125,169,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 585.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 978,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INCY opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

