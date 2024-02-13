State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

