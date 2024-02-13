State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 240 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 698,246 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3 %

ARES stock opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

