State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,347 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $427.29 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.