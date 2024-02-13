State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,130 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Insulet worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

