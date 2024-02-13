State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

