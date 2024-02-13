S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of SANW opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.