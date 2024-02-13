Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.