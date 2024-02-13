Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.