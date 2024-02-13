Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DTM stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

