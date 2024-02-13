Swiss National Bank Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.80. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.