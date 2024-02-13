Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

