Swiss National Bank Sells 28,100 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $48.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

