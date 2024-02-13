Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 226,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 44.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.